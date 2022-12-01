TCU's Duggan, Longhorns' Robinson earn top college football honors

Max Duggan won the Davey O'Brien Award for top quarterback while Bijan Robinson won the Doak Walker Award.

NEW YORK — It was a big night for college football stars from the state of Texas as two of them were named tops in the nation.

Longhorns' Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award

The Doak Walker Award goes to college football’s top running back and this season, the honor goes to Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson.

The junior from Tucson, Arizona, had a season full of highlights for the Horns this season, rushing for 1,580 yards on 258 carries, for an average of 6.1 yards per carry. He reached the end zone 18 times.

But Robinson wasn’t one-dimensional this season. He also hauled in 19 passes for a career-high 314 yards. His 1,894 total yards between rushing and receiving led the nation.

Robinson becomes the fourth Texas running back to win the Doak Walker Award, according to TexasSports.com. He joins Ricky Williams, who won it twice in 1997 and 1998, Cedric Benson, who won it in 2004 and D’Onta Foreman who was rated the best college football running back in 2016.

The Doak Walker Award is named after former SMU running back Doak Walker.

TCU's Max Duggan wins Davey O'Brien Award

Meanwhile, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who is a Heisman finalist, won the Davey O’Brien Award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback, becoming the first TCU quarterback to win the award.

Duggan was 239 of 368 this season for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns against only four interceptions. He led the Frogs to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the college football playoffs.

News of the Davey O’Brien Award comes a day after Duggan won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.