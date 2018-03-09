Fans and students from Texas Tech and Ole Miss showed their school spirit Saturday during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium.
Be sure to check out our slideshows of the spirit squads, marching bands and fans from both schools.
Photos: Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad, Band at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff
Texas Tech celebrates after first quarter TD run at the #AdvocareTexasKickoff
A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on
Texas Tech cheerleaders celebrate Red Raiders score in the 3rd quarter at the #AdvocareTexasKickoff!
A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on
Texas Tech looking for a defensive stop in the 3rd quarter at the #AdvocareTexasKickoff.
A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on
Photos: Spirited Texas Tech, Ole Miss fans at the Advocare Texas Kickoff
Photos: Ole Miss Rebelettes, Cheerleaders at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff