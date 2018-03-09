Fans and students from Texas Tech and Ole Miss showed their school spirit Saturday during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium.

Be sure to check out our slideshows of the spirit squads, marching bands and fans from both schools.

Photos: Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad, Band at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff

Photos: Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad, Band at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff
01 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
02 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
03 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
04 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
05 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
06 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
07 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
08 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
09 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
10 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
11 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
12 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
13 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
14 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
15 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
16 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
17 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
18 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
19 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
20 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
21 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
22 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
23 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
24 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
25 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
26 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
27 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
28 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
29 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
30 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
31 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
32 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
33 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
34 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
35 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
36 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
37 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
38 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
39 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
40 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
41 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
42 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
43 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
44 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
45 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
46 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
47 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
48 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
49 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
50 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
51 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
52 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
53 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
54 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
55 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
56 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
57 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
58 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
59 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
60 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
61 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
62 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
63 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
64 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
65 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
66 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
67 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
68 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
69 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
70 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
71 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
72 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
73 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
74 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
75 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
76 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
77 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
78 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
79 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
80 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
81 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
82 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
83 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
84 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
85 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
86 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
87 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
88 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
89 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
90 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
91 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
92 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
93 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
94 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
95 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
96 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
97 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
98 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
99 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
100 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
101 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
102 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
103 / 103
The Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Pom Squad and Marching Band showed their school spirit during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Ole Miss, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com

Texas Tech celebrates after first quarter TD run at the #AdvocareTexasKickoff

A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on

Texas Tech cheerleaders celebrate Red Raiders score in the 3rd quarter at the #AdvocareTexasKickoff!

A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on

Texas Tech looking for a defensive stop in the 3rd quarter at the #AdvocareTexasKickoff.

A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on

Photos: Spirited Texas Tech, Ole Miss fans at the Advocare Texas Kickoff

Photos: Spirited Texas Tech, Ole Miss fans at the Advocare Texas Kickoff
01 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
02 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
03 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
04 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
05 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
06 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
07 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
08 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
09 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
10 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
11 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
12 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
13 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
14 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
15 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
16 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
17 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
18 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
19 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
20 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
21 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
22 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
23 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
24 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
25 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
26 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
27 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
28 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
29 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
30 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
31 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
32 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
33 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
34 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
35 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
36 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
37 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
38 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
39 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
40 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
41 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
42 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
43 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
44 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
45 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
46 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
47 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
48 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
49 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
50 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
51 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
52 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
53 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
54 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
55 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
56 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
57 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
58 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
59 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
60 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
61 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
62 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
63 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
64 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
65 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
66 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
67 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
68 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
69 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
70 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
71 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
72 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
73 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
74 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
75 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
76 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
77 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
78 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
79 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
80 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
81 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
82 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
83 / 83
Spirited fans from Texas Tech and Ole Miss filled NRG Stadium for the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 1. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com

Photos: Ole Miss Rebelettes, Cheerleaders at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff

Photos: Ole Miss Rebelettes, Cheerleaders at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff
01 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
02 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
03 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
04 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
05 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
06 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
07 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
08 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
09 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
10 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
11 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
12 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
13 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
14 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
15 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
16 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
17 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
18 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
19 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
20 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
21 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
22 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
23 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
24 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
25 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
26 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
27 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
28 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
29 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
30 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
31 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
32 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
33 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
34 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
35 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
36 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
37 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
38 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
39 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
40 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
41 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
42 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
43 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
44 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
45 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
46 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
47 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
48 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
49 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebellttes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
50 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
51 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
52 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
53 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
54 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
55 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
56 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
57 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
58 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
59 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
60 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
61 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
62 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com
63 / 63
The Ole Miss Rebelettes and Cheerleaders showed their school spirit on the sidelines during the 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff as their team faced Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com

Ole Miss sidelines fired u