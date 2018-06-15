Rice University has announced that Tennessee Tech head baseball coach Matt Bragga will become the 21st head baseball coach for the Owls.

Tennessee Tech made it's first ever trip to the NCAA Super Regionals this season.

“Matt Bragga is the right person to carry on the terrific legacy and national prominence of Rice baseball,” Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard said. “He has 19 years of head coaching experience and has driven success at multiple levels of college baseball. Everyone we spoke with said that the reason Tennessee Tech has been so successful in recent years is Matt’s ability to identify and develop talent, inspire young men and teach the game of baseball. His commitment to the development of the whole person in a fun and positive learning environment will enrich the lives of both current and future Rice baseball players."

Bragga spent the last 15 seasons at the head coach at Tennessee Tech. He holds the second most wins in school history with 446. The team became one of the best in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Bragga has been named the league's Coach of the Year four times and led his team to three NCAA tournament appearances. The Golden Eagles won six conference championships in the past 10 years.

This past year, he helped Tennessee Tech to its best season in school history. The team set a school and league record 53 wins, the most in the country, while leading the team to the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title and its first-ever trip to the NCAA Super Regionals.

"I am humbled to lead the Rice Baseball program and honored to carry on the rich tradition established under Wayne Graham,” said Bragga. “My goal is to compete in the College World Series and win championships. I will also work to ensure our student-athletes reach their full potential both on and off the field, at one of the greatest institutions in the world. I want to thank President Leebron and Joe Karlgaard for putting their trust in me to lead this storied program and the young men who comprise it.”

