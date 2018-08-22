COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State trustees have begun discussing the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

Board Chairman Michael Gasser briefly called a meeting to order Wednesday before the board went behind closed doors plans to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

A decision isn't expected Wednesday. No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

