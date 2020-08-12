Ohio State vs. Michigan canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Michigan has canceled Saturday's game with Ohio State due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Michigan has canceled Saturday's game against No. 4 Ohio State, due to a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Wolverines' program.

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."

The cancelation marks Michigan's second in as many weeks after the Wolverines also didn't play their scheduled game against Maryland last week due to their COVID-19 outbreak. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, returned to action to defeat Michigan State last weekend after canceling their Nov. 28 matchup against Maryland due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the OSU program, which included head coach Ryan Day and several players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Saturday's cancellation could have significant consequences for the Buckeyes' quest to make the College Football Playoff, as Ohio State will finish its regular season having played five regular-season games. Under the Big Ten's current rules, teams must play at least six regular-season games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19.