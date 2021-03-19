How to watch University of Houston, TSU and University of Texas in NCAA tournament

March Madness is here and while plenty of games will be on Channel 11, there are others on TruTV and TNT.

HOUSTON — The NCAA tournament is underway and there is plenty of Texas representation in the brackets, including the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. The University of Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, North Texas and Abilene Christian are also in the dance.

And while KHOU Channel 11 is carrying a bunch of March Madness, the Cougars’ game tonight at 6:15 p.m. against Cleveland State is on TruTV. So is tomorrow's University of Texas game against Abilene Christian at 8:50 p.m.

If you’re not familiar, but want to watch, here are the channels on cable and satellite providers where you can catch UH today and UT tomorrow.

DirectTV: Channel 246

Dish : Channel 242

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164

You can also check TruTV’s website for channel locations.

North Texas is also in action tonight. Their game is on TNT.

On Saturday, you can watch Texas Southern take on top seed Michigan on KHOU, Channel 11 at 2 p.m.

It's game day for @UHCougarMBK, as they take on Cleveland State today at 6:15 p.m. #MarchMadness #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/i9cIS01FOI — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 19, 2021

Texas Southern starts NCAA Tournament with win over Mount St. Mary's

The Associated Press - Texas Southern simply had too much pace for a deliberate Mount St. Mary’s squad in a match of No. 16 seeds. TSU coach Johnny Jones took advantage of the sport’s more equitable transfer rules to quickly build an up-tempo attack. He sweet-talked eight talented kids from other programs onto campus, including John Walker III, who had a season-high 19 points and nine rebounds. The win was the Tigers’ 10th straight.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Walker, who was previously at Texas A&M, shouted afterward.

But maybe not for long.

Texas Southern faces East Region top seed Michigan on Saturday. Jones won’t have long to prepare a game plan, but he planned to savor the win, which his players celebrated by emptying a water cooler over his head.