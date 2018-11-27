There were fireworks on the field Saturday night in Texas A&M's 74-72 win over LSU in seven overtimes, and there were fireworks after the game as well. A fight broke out on the field between LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and a credentialed member of the Texas A&M staff, reported to be coach Jimbo Fisher's nephew, Cole Fisher.

On Monday, the Aggies coach commented on the postgame situation that took place on Saturday, revealing that the matter is being addressed internally following an investigation.

"We have continued to look into an unfortunate postgame incident following a hard-fought, emotional game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday," he said. "As a part of that review, I, along with Texas A&M administration, LSU and the SEC office, have been examining video of the incident as well as statements from relevant parties. I want to assure everyone that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members, and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university. We look forward to continuing our season at a bowl destination."

