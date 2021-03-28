Houston looks for first trip to the Elite Eight since the Phi Slamma Jamma days

The Cougars take on Syracuse in the Sweet 16 tonight.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s game day as the Houston Cougars take on Syracuse in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The winner advances to the Elite 8 against Oregon State.

The No. 2 seed Cougars have wins over Cleveland State and Rutgers to get here. The 11th seeded Orangemen have wins over San Diego State and West Virginia.

The Cougars (26-3) are winners of nine straight. If they can get past Syracuse, it’ll be their first time in the Elite Eight since the Phi Slamma Jamma days in the 80s.

Houston is led by American Athletic Conference co-player of the year Quentin Grimes, who scored 22 in the second-round comeback win over Rutgers, as well as Marcus Sasser and DeJon Jarreau. Jurreau has been plagued by a hip pointer in the tournament, but showed his toughness in the Rutgers game, helping to lead the comeback while in obvious pain.

For Syracuse, it's their 20th time to reach the Sweet 16 under coach Jim Boeheim. Their last trip this far was 2016.

The game starts at 8:55 p.m. Houston time.

Mattress Mack bets big on Cougars