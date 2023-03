THe Lady Cougars take on East Carolina in the conference title game on Thursday.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston women’s team is one win away from making the women’s NCAA tournament.

The Lady Cougars topped Wichita State, 72-64, on Wednesday to move on to the American Athletic Conference championship, where they’ll take on East Carolina Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Tiara Young led the No. 4 Houston with 26 points.