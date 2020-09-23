Houston Cougars football season opener against North Texas canceled

This comes after UH’s season opener against Memphis was canceled, followed by an announcement the Coogs would play Baylor instead, which was also canceled.

HOUSTON — University of Houston football’s season opener has been canceled once again, the university announced Wednesday.

The Cougars’ Saturday game against North Texas has been canceled. This comes after UH’s season opener against Memphis was canceled, followed by an announcement the Coogs would play the Baylor Bears instead. But last Saturday, that game was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

UH Vice President Chris Pezman released the following statement on the canceled UH-North Texas matchup:

"We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday's game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week. I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can."

