HOUSTON — University of Houston defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio has been fired, head coach Major Applewhite announced Sunday.

A search for his replacement is underway.

D'Onofrio was hired by Houston in January 2017, serving as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the past two seasons.

The Cougars ranked ninth out of 12 American Athletic Conference teams in total defense this year.

Applewhite released the following statement about D'Onofrio's departure:

“I appreciate Mark for being a great professional and hard worker as a part of our staff. He and his family have shown complete dedication to the Houston Football program and our student-athletes while on our team."

