Live updates: UH trailing Auburn, 13-10, in Birmingham Bowl

Houston is hoping to cap off a successful season with bowl win over Auburn.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The University of Houston is trying to cap off a successful season with a bowl win today against Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.

The 20th-ranked Cougars are taking on an Auburn team that’s .500 on the season and losers of four straight games, including an overtime thriller against No. 1 Alabama.

Meanwhile, UH is coming off a loss to Cincinnati, which punched a ticket to the playoff and will take on the Crimson Tide. It was one of only two losses for Houston this season. The other was a season-opening loss to Texas Tech.

Updates from Houston vs. Auburn in Birmingham Bowl

Houston got on the board first with this Clayton Tune to Alton McCaskill scoring strike. UH leads 7-0.

Auburn would later threaten, but were stopped on fourth-and-three after a review of the play.

Houston would add to the lead with this field goal making it 10-0.

Auburn would nail a field goal of their own, making it 10-3 in the second quarter.

After Auburn added another field goal, they took the lead on this play.