No. 1 Houston leads No. 8 Alabama in second half

Alabama has already knocked a No. 1 off. The Coogs look to keep them from doing it twice.

HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars have held onto the No. 1 spot in the country for a couple weeks now, but they'll get their toughest test to date when No. 8 Alabama comes to the Fertitta Center today.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Houston leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.9 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 on the road. Alabama is the SEC leader with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.

Miller averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for Alabama.

We'll keep this page updated as the game goes on today.

Jamal Shead put the Coogs ahead late in the first half with this gem off an Alabama turnover.

Before that, it was Shead at the buzzer

The Coogs were playing some D early. Jarace Walker with the rejection.