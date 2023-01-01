David vs. Goliath: No. 3 TCU opens as 13-point underdog against No. 1 Georgia

TCU will be looking for its first national title since 1938 in a season it started unranked.

It will be a David vs. Goliath matchup with TCU (13-1) looking to dethrone the defending National Champions, Georgia (14-0), on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This will be the fifth meeting between the schools in their history. Georgia has won the prior four, including the last in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

TCU was the biggest longshot to win amongst the four teams that made it to the College Football Playoff.

TCU, the first Big 12 to win a playoff game, will be looking for its first national title since 1938 in a season it started unranked.

The Horned Frogs did not rank in the AP Top 25 until a win over then-No. 19 Oklahoma, 55-24, on Oct. 1. TCU debuted at No. 17 in the poll after starting 4-0 and continued to go up from there.

The National Championship odds are SET 👀 pic.twitter.com/2VXSsAqXXQ — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 1, 2023

Coming off a losing 2021 season and picked to finish seventh in their conference before the season, the Horned Frogs have embraced the underdog role and thrived on being doubted.

“We know we’re going to hear it again. It’s not going to stop now,” first-year coach Sonny Dykes said. "We got to do what we did this game (against Michigan). We’ve got to answer that criticism and show up and do what we’re supposed to do.

“If we think that’s going away, I think you guys all know that’s not. That’s just the way it is.”

Georgia, No. 1 for most of the season, is looking for its third national title, trying to become the first back-to-back champions in the CFP era and the first since Alabama won the BCS in 2011 and '12.

Max Duggan vs. Stetson Bennett

It will be a matchup of Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks, with Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.

Neither is a future first-rounder, and both had ups and down in the semifinal but came through in the biggest spots.

Duggan ran for two scores and threw two TD passes as the Frogs held back a surging Michigan in the second half.

Bennett threw for 398 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 54 seconds left.

Georgia vs TCU early predictions

Only one out of nine college football analysts from CBS Sports picked the TCU Horned Frogs to win straight up versus the Georgia Bulldogs.

In the eight previous College Football Playoff Championship Games, only three underdogs went on to win the game (Ohio State in 2014, Clemson in 2016, and 2018).

However, the largest spread amongst the favorite in those games was 7 points when Oregon was favored to win over Ohio State in the inaugural game in 2014. The Buckeyes ended up winning, 42-20, over Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and the Ducks.

If TCU were to go knock off the defending champs, it would be the biggest upset in the game's history dating back to 2014.

TCU odds to win National Championship at beginning of the season

Prior to the start of the season, the odds for TCU to win the National Championship were 200-1. The Frogs were coming off a 5-7 season last year and had a new head coach in Sonny Dykes.

TCU is looking for its first National Championship since 1938. They are the first Texas school to make it to the College Football Playoff. After Saturday's upset win over No. 2 Michigan, they became the first Texas school to make it to the College Football Playoff Championship Game.