Georgia vs. TCU in National Championship | Live updates

It will be Frogs vs. Dawgs tonight when TCU and Georgia tangle for the championship.

The Dawgs have their sights set on winning back-to-back national titles for the first time in program history and entering a rare class of college football elites. Meanwhile, the improbable run from the Horned Frogs has them in position to win their first championship since 1938.

Throughout the night, 11Alive will be posting updates with our team of reporters Reggie Chatman, Maria Martin and Jerry Carnes inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

4 p.m. | UGA received some great news ahead of the title game. Former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

3 p.m. | It may be raining outside, but the calm before the storm can be seen inside SoFi.

HELLO FROM SOFI

2 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman was outside SoFi Stadium where, believe it or not, the rains were coming down on an atypical southern California day. As he joked, maybe it wasn't the best day for tailgating anyways.

Maybe they knew the weather was going to be this gross when they decided no tailgating #CFBPlayoff




