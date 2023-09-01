x
Georgia vs. TCU in National Championship | Live updates

It will be Frogs vs. Dawgs tonight when TCU and Georgia tangle for the championship.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Dawgs have their sights set on winning back-to-back national titles for the first time in program history and entering a rare class of college football elites. Meanwhile, the improbable run from the Horned Frogs has them in position to win their first championship since 1938.

RELATED: Georgia vs. TCU: Here's everything you need to know

Throughout the night, 11Alive will be posting updates with our team of reporters Reggie Chatman, Maria Martin and Jerry Carnes inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Live Updates

4 p.m. | UGA received some great news ahead of the title game. Former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

3 p.m. | It may be raining outside, but the calm before the storm can be seen inside SoFi.

2 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman was outside SoFi Stadium where, believe it or not, the rains were coming down on an atypical southern California day. As he joked, maybe it wasn't the best day for tailgating anyways.


Georgia-TCU National Championship coverage

