NEW YORK — If the New York Jets can't trade down from the third overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, their No. 1 target could be one of the biggest risers of this year's class.

SNY's Ralph Vacciano reported this week that New York is "determined" to move back in an attempt to recoup at least the second-round pick the Jets surrendered in 2018 as part of their move for quarterback Sam Darnold. And general manager Mike Maccagnan has confirmed publicly he's "open" to fielding offers for No. 3. But if New York stands pat, it appears none other than Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver could be the man they're after.

Longtime NFL scout Greg Gabriel suggested Friday that Oliver is the prospect most coveted by new Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and that the projected first-round pick is "the hot name" at No. 3 in the event New York doesn't trade down.

