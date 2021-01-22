'Bama bound: Alabama hires former Texans coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

O’Brien, who was fired from the Texans this season after a dismal 0-4 start, will also be quarterbacks coach for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fired Texans coach Bill O’Brien is joining the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban announced Thursday that O’Brien will join Alabama as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Editor's note: The video at the top of this article is from when O'Brien was fired by the Texans.

“He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college,” Saban said. “Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter.”

O'Brien was fired by the Texans following an 0-4 start to the 2020 NFL season and a series of controversial decisions.

The 'Bama OC job came open when Steve Sarkisian took the vacant head coaching job at the University of Texas earlier this month.

"I am honored and excited to join Coach Saban's staff at the University of Alabama," O'Brien said. "I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years."

This will mark O'Brien's return to the college sidelines for the first time since 2013, when he finished up the second of his two seasons as coach at Penn State. The Nittany Lions finished fourth in the Big Ten in total offense in both of those seasons and in the top three in passing offense. He won Paul "Bear" Bryant award and Maxwell Coach of the Year following an 8-4 finish in the first season since the departure of Joe Paterno.