UH's basketball teams to face Kansas in Mexico City in 2024

The news comes following the official announcement of the Big 12 Mexico conference extension.

Big 12 Mexico is the conference’s first international extension that will see their men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and baseball games held in Mexico.

The first contest will be the UH teams versus Kansas at Arena CDMX in Mexico City in December 2024.

Following the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.

The conference said it will also explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey, starting in 2026. This would be the first bowl game ever held in Mexico.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the conference’s first-ever international presence,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

As the conference launches Big 12 Mexico, Fox Sports and ESPN will broadcast the contests through ESPN Deportes, ESPN Mexico and ESPN on Star+ and FOX Deportes channels. These channels will air select Big 12 football and basketball games.