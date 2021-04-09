News of the University of Houston’s move to the Big 12 comes after the University of Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving it.

HOUSTON — It’s official. The University of Houston is making a jump to the Big 12.

The announcement came this morning in a release from the conference.

The UH Board of Regents voted to give Chancellor Renu Khator approval to negotiate and execute contracts in order to move the university’s athletics program. And now, it’s a done deal.

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to not just the University of Houston but also Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida and the University of Cincinnati.

UH later tweeted it had some "Big" news, adding it had accepted in the invitation.

The University of Houston has accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference.

Videoconference announcements with Big 12 and school leaders will happen later today, according to a statement.

"From a rivalry standpoint, huge news for UH. Playing those all those Texas schools on regular basis means — a lot," tweeted KHOU 11's Jason Bristol as this story was breaking last week.

News of the University of Houston’s move to the Big 12 comes after the University of Texas and Oklahoma announced they were ditching the Big 12 to head to the Southeastern Conference.

