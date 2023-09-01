Get ready, Houston! College Football Playoff Championship game coming to NRG Stadium in 2024

The 2024 National Championship is scheduled for Jan. 8, the final year of the current four-team playoff format. The field will then expand to a 12-team bracket.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston, get ready! The biggest game in college football is coming to town next season. The Houston Sports Authority says the Bayou City will host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

It will be the first time Houston has hosted the sport's title game and will mark one of the biggest events ever at NRG Stadium.

The 2024 National Championship is scheduled for Jan. 8 of next year, the final year of the current four-team playoff format. The College Football Playoff is set to expand to a 12-team bracket the following season.

Houston and NRG Stadium are no strangers to the sports spotlight, having hosted a variety of world-class events over the past 20 years.

The list includes the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, Super Bowl LI in 2017, and numerous high-profile international soccer exhibition matches.

Houston will also host the 2023 Final Four this spring and is set to be one of 11 U.S. stadiums that will host games during the 2026 World Cup.