Every NFL owner owes Colin Kaepernick an apology, recording artist The-Dream says

We could see a resurgence in kneeling during the national anthem several years after the practice was heavily criticized by many NFL owners and fans.

HOUSTON — Colin Kaepernick spurred nationwide debate about racial inequality in 2017 when he started kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest.

Today, the practice could return to NFL games with participation from more players, especially after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league was wrong in how it previously handled the protests and has pledged $250 million to fight systemic racism.

The league seems the be taking steps to convince the public it stands in solidarity with the black community and has changed its position on social justice protests, but recording artist The-Dream said NFL owners still owe an apology to the man who started it all.

"Of course, [Kaepernick is] owed an apology, I feel by every owner in the NFL, you know, at this particular time,” The-Dream told Sport Illustrated.

“I can't speak on how they feel about how he works and whether he's gonna get a job because of this. For a man personally what he stood for, what he was trying to stand for and by losing his job basically behind it. You know, they owe him an apology. And I know that's how I feel. And I know a lot of people in my camp feel the same way."

The former 49ers quarterback hasn’t played professional football in the past three years. Many agree the protests contributed to Kaepernick not being resigned.

The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African-Americans at the hands of police officers has forced the NFL and its players to address their current stance on kneeling.

Houston Texans player JJ Watt and head coach Bill O’Brien have already said they will take a knee with their teammates this time around. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently recanted comments he made calling kneeling protest disrespectful to the U.S. flag and military veterans— an opinion that many sports spectators still agree with.

NFL fans have given strong but mixed responses to kneeling protests.