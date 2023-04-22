See the LPGA golfer’s shot in The Woodlands Saturday that was worth $1 million

Chun jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in at The Club At Carlton Woods.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — In Gee Chun of South Korea hit a million-dollar shot at the Chevron Championship.

She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th at the first major of the season on Saturday.

Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par 3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Big moment up at the @LPGA Chevron Championship in The Woodlands.



In Gee Chun makes a Hole in One on 17. The shot is worth $1 million which will be donated by Chevron to the LPGA Foundation, Girls Golf of Houston. @khou pic.twitter.com/beb1Kmr3fJ — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 22, 2023

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament and moved it from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, is also donating $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament.