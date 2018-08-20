Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love first revealed his bouts with anxiety in a candid essay for The Players’ Tribune in March.

On Monday, through two separate outlets, he elaborated on a Nov. 5 panic attack where Love said he felt like he was dying.

During the second half of a game against Atlanta, Love bolted back to the locker room, “running from room to room, like I was looking for something I couldn’t find,” he wrote in the essay. He eventually collapsed on the locker room floor before he was taken to the Cleveland Clinic.

“It was terrifying,” Love said in an ESPN story published Monday. “Like I was having a heart attack. I was very scared. I really felt like I was going to die in that moment.”

“I just wanted to get air, and so I ended up basically unconscious on the floor,” Love told The Today Show.

Love’s teammates had no idea what happened at the time.

“I just kind of brushed it off because in our sport, or in life, and being a man, you’re taught to suppress it, you’re taught to in a lot of ways suffer in silence,” Love said.

Love explained he used to suffer from “rage fits” or he would go “dark for a few weeks and staying in my room after basketball practice and not talking to anybody.”

The 29-year-old Love, who reached a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavs this offseason, credited the organization for supporting him and helping him find a therapist.

The five-time All-Star, along with San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, has become the face of the NBA’s efforts to manage mental health, and the National Basketball Players Association recently hired Dr. William D. Parham as its first director of mental health and wellness.

