Ortiz holds off Johnson, Matsuyama to win Houston Open

HOUSTON — Carlos Ortiz won the Houston Open for his first PGA Tour victory and he earned every bit of it.

Ortiz had to hold off Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama over the final hour at Memorial Park.

Ortiz made birdie on the par-5 16th to take the lead, and he finished in style with a 20-foot birdie putt and a two-shot win.

Ortiz becomes the first Mexican in 42 years to win on the PGA Tour. The victory sends him to the Masters next April.