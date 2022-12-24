AP source: Carlos Correa's ankle subject of concern with New York Mets

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days and an ankle injury from 2014.

NEW YORK — Former Houston Astros star Carlos Correa is still without a team.

It's been more than a week since Correa agreed to a 13-year contract worth $350 million with the San Francisco Giants.

Days later, after the deal with the Giants fell apart, Correa agreed to sign with the New York Mets for 12 years and $315 million. Now those contract discussions have also hit a snag after the Mets raised similar concerns about Correa's health.

The Mets have not yet finalized the contract agreed to earlier in the week.

Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced. The discussion was first reported by The Athletic.

Correa and the Mets agreed to the deal Wednesday after the Giants wouldn’t go ahead with finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement over concerns about the injury, people familiar with those negotiations said.

The Giants had scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce the deal, then decided that morning to call it off. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, then negotiated the deal with the Mets.

New York owner Steve Cohen confirmed the agreement pending a successful physical in comments to the New York Post.

Speaking Thursday after Carlos Rodón’s news conference at Yankees Stadium, Boras said Correa was having his physical for the Mets that day.

The concerns over Correa's injury happened when he was a 19-year-old prospect playing baseball with an Astros minor league affiliate.