Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

The former UFC heavyweight fighter was arrested in connection to a shooting in San Jose, California Monday afternoon.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — One of the stars of UFC and former heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday and faces a charge for attempted murder. He was booked into a Santa Clara County jail.

San Jose Police Department reported a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue where a man was injured by a gunshot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances,” the department wrote on Twitter.

4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder.



The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/bBuuPQytNx — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

On Tuesday morning, Velasquez's name was released along with his mugshot as a “suspect in connection with the incident”.

The incident is still under investigation.

Velasquez was booked without bond. His court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Velasquez hasn’t competed in the UFC since February 2019 when he was knocked out with only 26 seconds on the ring by the current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The two-time UFC champion retired and started competing in the Mexican Lucha Libre. That didn’t last long, as well as his participation in the WWE.