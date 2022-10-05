Texans offering single-game tickets to fans after schedule release

Fans will be able to get tickets to whatever game they like as soon as the schedule releases.

HOUSTON — Fans eager to see the Houston Texans will get their chance to attend the game of their choice this season.

The Texans announced on Monday that single-game tickets will be available immediately after the schedule is released.

Houston will play eight home games at NRG Stadium for the 2022 season, with matchups coming against the usual divisional opponents: Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.

The other four matchups feature contests against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns.

Dates for those matchups will be released on Thursday by the NFL starting at 7 p.m.

Once announced, you can visit the Texans' website to buy single-game tickets.