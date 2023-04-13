Scream team! NBA player's daughter throws the Raptors off their game with ear-piercing shrieks

Diar DeRozan, 9, was the MVP of the Chicago Bulls' win over the Toronto Raptors Wednesday thanks to her loud screams when they shot free throws.

CHICAGO — Diar DeRozan wanted to skip a day of school. Her father grudgingly went along with the plan.

Turns out, the decision was worth shouting about.

The 9-year-old daughter of Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan stole the show at the play-in tournament on Wednesday night with shrieks from the stands that went viral and quite possibly played a role in helping the Bulls defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in an Eastern Conference elimination game.

Her ear-splitting shouts would come when the Raptors — her dad’s former team — were shooting free throws, and they were loud enough to even become a conversation point during the ESPN broadcast of the game. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from the line in their season-ending loss.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?’” DeRozan said. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’"

Kept the Raptors at 50% on FTs and helped the Bulls get the win. Salute to a scream legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZqybCLlsaY — Josh B. (@jshyb_) April 13, 2023

“I’m glad I did,” DeRozan said. “I owe her some money for sure.”

The 18-for-36 showing was Toronto’s worst of the season from the foul line.

“Not a great free throw night for us in general,” Toronto’s Pascal Siakam said.

I can do this over and over again 😂



It sounds like a scream from the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.



Raptors beaten at their own game. 🦖



pic.twitter.com/Ut0MBJyYVH — Pack Mamba (@Pack_Mamba) April 13, 2023

The Bulls advanced to face Miami on Friday night in a win-or-go-home game, with a chance to make the playoffs and face No. 1 Milwaukee in Round 1 of the East playoffs starting Sunday.

Good news for the Heat: Diar’s dad said she isn’t going to Miami.

“No,” DeRozan said. “She’s got to go back to school.”

Hopefully, her teacher isn't a Raptor fan.

The video has been seen hundreds of thousands of times and Twitter is having a field day.

raptors fans hearing demar’s daughter scream vs. bulls fans pic.twitter.com/mab0e6dPbb — buckets (@buckets) April 13, 2023

Raptors players tonight trying to sleep, but keep hearing DeMar’s daughters scream pic.twitter.com/qigcgGX5Os — y- -iamtheREALvegasMURPH (@RealMurphdog916) April 13, 2023

Raptors missed 18 FTs because of her scream. Give her a Bulls jersey. pic.twitter.com/soPB1r42XD — Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 13, 2023

Some Raptors fans weren't amused and whined about the screams. Um, it's basketball -- not golf. Last time we checked, fans are allowed to scream.

the game was lost because demar’s daughter was allowed to scream during raptors free throws, period - why would anybody want to win that way - bulls can have the W if that is what they need to do to win - allowing an opposing player’s daughter to scream diminishes both teams play — benny (@bennyzball) April 13, 2023

I can agree it was a bad way to allow her to act. But they are professionals. They shouldn’t be beat by a little girl. — Dakota Martai (@FatherFRYZE) April 13, 2023

so a little girl made them blow a 19 point lead? if one little girls scream overcome 10000s of other people screaming in that arena then thats their problem not hers. — Melvyn Windmon (@MelAboveAll_) April 13, 2023