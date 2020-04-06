In his tweet, Fromm says he's sorry he chose to use the words "elite white people" and that there was no excuse for choosing those words.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Recently drafted Buffalo Bills' quarterback Jake Fromm took to Twitter to apologize for using the words "elite white people" in a text message conversation.

NBC Sports reports that the texts, which were dated March 16, 2019, say Fromm said he thinks "guns are good" and then added, "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

WXIA, our Tegna-sister station reached out to Fromm's reps to comment and were hung up on.