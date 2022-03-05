Brittney Griner in Russia: WNBA star's detention extended two more months, state agency reports

The WNBA All-Star and Houston native has been held in Russia since February 17 after customs agents claimed she had drugs on her while flying into the country.

HOUSTON — WNBA All-Star and Houston native Brittney Griner is reportedly having her detention in Russia extended until May 19, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19," TASS reported.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an earlier report of a booking photo being released of Griner.

A booking photo of Griner was released last week while she's detained in Russia. The photo was obtained by Russian State Television and CNN.

According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Griner had flown to Moscow from New York, and according to Russian officials, a dog indicated drugs may be in her carry-on luggage.

A Russian press release said that a professional basketball player had been detained for allegedly having vapes that contained hashish oil in her airport luggage and that an investigation was underway.

The booking photo shows Brittney Griner holding up a piece of paper. It's not clear where she was when the photo was taken.

People and organizations in the U.S. have been calling for Griner's release. Her wife posted a statement on Instagram earlier this month asking for prayers and privacy. A Change.org petition has been started to have the Houston native returned home safely. As of March 17, it has more than 63,000 signatures.

Cherelle Griner posted another heartfelt message again last week.

"We love you babe! People say “stay busy.” Yet, there’s not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you. My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Griner's high school coach shared her thoughts with KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz.

Richard Stoll, Albert Thomas professor of political science at Rice University, weighed in on whether public demands for Griner’s release really make a difference.

“Probably not, but they might as well try,” Stoll said.

Because the arrest happened in February, Stoll doesn't think it initially had anything to do with the current geopolitical climate.

“I think that all happened independent of foreign policy,” Stoll said. “Now, it’s tangled up because of what’s happening in the Ukraine.”