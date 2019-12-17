NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has made history again on Monday night, throwing the 540th touchdown pass of his career, surpassing Peyton Manning for the top spot in NFL history.

Brees lofted a five-yard lob pass to Josh Hill for a touchdown early in the third quarter for his 540th touchdown pass. Brees blew kisses to the crowd and received the congratulations of his teammates.

The pass gave the Saints a 27-0 lead in the third quarter over the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees threw the three touchdown passes by early in the second half in a masterful performance where the ball rarely hit the ground.

After throwing the record-breaker, Brees was 27 of 28 passing for 281 yards and the three scores.

ESPN's Ed Werder said the first half, where Brees hit on 20 of 21 passes, was the best percentage passing half for a quarterback that threw at least 20 passes in the past 25 years.

After settling for a field goal on the Saints’ first possession, Brees went to work. He hit his favorite target, Michael Thomas over the middle for a 15-yard scoring strike that put the Saints up 10-0 early in the second quarter.

One drive later, he connected with Tre’Quan Smith on a 21-yarder to make it 17-0.

Brees is now the NFL leader in career completion percentage and passing yards, along with touchdowns.