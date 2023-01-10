Bills' Damar Hamlin posts new update on his recovery progress

Hamlin could be released from the hospital in the next day or two after making progress in his recovery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game.

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals Jan. 2, and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center on Jan. 9 and transferred to Buffalo General/Gates Vascular in downtown Buffalo to continue his recovery.

On Tuesday, Kaleida Health provided an update saying that Hamlin is going through tests and evaluations. The goal of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute is to pinpoint a possible cause for Hamlin's collapse and treat any diagnosis that could be found. The medical center is also working on a plan for his recovery and eventual discharge as well as rehabilitation.

Hamlin has been joined in the hospital by his parents and younger brother.

Doctors in Cincinnati say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”

While Hamlin is still in the hospital taking tests, Michael Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Kaleida Health told CNN that Hamlin could be well enough to be released within the next 24-48 hours.

Not home quite just yet🏡🫶🏾. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 10, 2023