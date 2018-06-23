EL PASO, Texas - A teen's video was retweeted more than 350,000 times after she posted that she recorded her grandmother blessing the Mexican soccer players through her TV screen.

It reportedly happened as Sunday's FIFA World Cup broadcast panned over the players during the Mexican National Anthem before their victory against Germany.

Twitter user @paolaa_janet captioned the post: "I'm 100 percent convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won."

RELATED: Mexico beats defending champion Germany 1-0 at World Cup

The video has also been viewed more than 17 million times.

I’m 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE — paola (@paolaa_janet) June 17, 2018

"She blessed the goalie three times. This is no hoax, she's definitely the reason," one Twitter response read.

The woman's son, Willy Gonzalez, also posted a video of her blessing the players on his Facebook page. It's been shared more than 165,000 times.

She blessed the goalie 3 times , this is no hoax she's definitely the reason lol — Juice [+][+] (@Juice4theStack) June 17, 2018

Another Twitter video shows one mother placing the Virgen de Guadalupe next to her TV ahead of Mexico's match.

My moms helped too pic.twitter.com/IMQnfF7M6n — Marielena (@MarielenaOro) June 18, 2018

Mexico is set to face off against South Korea on Saturday.

UPDATE: our grandma made it to the news ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rPYkFhVx6Q — Bri 🌶 (@litbrianaa) June 18, 2018

