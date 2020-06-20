New York-bred Tiz the Law wins 152nd Belmont Stakes in Triple Crown opener

ELMONT, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published last month.
New York-bred Tiz the Law has won the 152nd Belmont Stakes in a race that's the first to open the Triple Crown rescheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiz won the stakes Saturday, becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the event in more than a century.
The 3-year-old colt was a 4/5 favorite to the win stakes.
For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes began the march for the Triple Crown. Traditionally, the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes is the last leg of the Triple Crown.
The Belmont Stakes is among the biggest sporting events in America since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.