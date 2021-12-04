x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Oklahoma State out of CFP

With the win, the Bears knocked the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) dives and reaches the ball toward the end zone, but is stopped short by Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42) during the second half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds and fifth-ranked Oklahoma State fell to ninth-ranked Baylor 21-16 in the Big 12 championship game, knocking the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.

Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor took a 21-3 lead.

The Cowboys rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on their final drive.

But their Big 12 and national championship hopes came up just short.

Baylor is 11-2 and was ninth in College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cowboys are 11-2 and were fifth in the CFP.

Related Articles

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Check out more sports stories on the KHOU 11 YouTube channel:

In Other News

Football Friday Night: Paetow and North Shore; Cypress Christian wins TAPPS title