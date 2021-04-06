'It's a great time to live in Waco' | Baylor Bears parade celebrates men's National Championship win

After the parade, the team was awarded the NABC National Championship Trophy.

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Baylor Bears fans lined the streets of Downtown Waco Tuesday evening to catch a glimpse of the new National Champions.

The men's basketball team was honored in a parade hosted by the City of Waco where they also took part.

It started at 6 p.m. at 14th Street where the team, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees trekked down Austin Avenue until they reached the outside of Waco City Hall on 3rd Street.

After the parade, a ceremony was held outside of Waco City Hall. Fans got to hear from Head Coach Scott Drew, the athletes and other special guests.

"This team and these coaches represented us so well in every way I can imagine," President Linda Livingstone, Ph.D., said during the ceremony. "It's a great time to live in Waco and it's a great time to be a Baylor Bear."

The Bears won the National Championship against Gonzaga with a final score of 86-70. It marked the first National Championship win for the men's basketball team.

"There will never be another first team to win the national championship besides the 2021 Baylor Bears," Head Coach Scott Drew shouted to the crowd. "We like setting firsts and I think this crowd set a first ... largest crowd for a Baylor parade...Thank you guys and thank these guys because they did all of the work."

They also got to see the team be awarded the NABC National Championship Trophy, which is estimated to be worth around $30,000.

