Baylor Bears greeted by large group of fans celebrating their historic National Championship win

Credit: KCEN
Coach Scott Drew holds up National Championship trophy as the Baylor Bears deplaned following their historic win Monday night.

WACO, Texas — A large crowd gathered at Waco Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon to greet the new National Champions, the Baylor Bears' men's basketball team.

The bears arrived at the airport around 2:05 p.m. following their previous night's win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70.

Monday night's win against Gonzaga was historic for the team. The men's basketball team brought home their first-ever National Championship title.

Gonzaga was also undefeated since the 2019-2020 season, adding another notch to the Bears' accomplishments as they closed March Madness off with a bang.

"These guys are going to do a great job representing Baylor University, our city and state," said Coach Scott Drew shortly after their arrival. 

"It's great to bring a National Championship back to Texas!," he added.

