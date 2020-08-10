Baylor Athletics pauses all football activities

WACO, Texas — Baylor Athletics has suspended all football-related activities as a precautionary measure. This is to allow further evaluation of recent positive COVID-19 tests and the completion of close contact tracing, according to the Baylor Bears website.

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."