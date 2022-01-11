NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston

It’s been several years since Houston hosted the NCAA Men’s Final Four, and next year, it’s coming back.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!

The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.

“Just in a few short months, we’re going to be back here in Houston experiencing the Final Four, isn’t that awesome?” said NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee Chair Chris Reynolds.

The NCAA was in town Tuesday promoting their volunteer positions which are already open for the public to sign up for.

“Volunteers are some of the first interactions these fans will have. And we'll show them first hand that Houston is the greatest city in the world," Houston Rapper Bun B said.

Bun B helped in announcing the program that’s looking for 2,500 volunteers for the national championship week.

Those interested in applying to volunteer must create a volunteer account on www.ncaa.com/mensfinalfour, select their preferred volunteer shifts for March 31 - April 3, be 18 or older at the time of application and pass a mandatory background check.

Once selected, volunteers will need to attend an orientation session in the spring and must volunteer a minimum of at least three, four-hour shifts.

And you won’t walk away empty-handed. You’ll get some Final Four swag and entry to some great events, outside of the games.