Correa, Thon, Wagner and Stubbs are all last names familiar to longtime Astros fans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are set to return to Whataburger Field this week and they'll have some familiar names on the jerseys to Astros fans.

The Hooks will have another Correa on the Opening Day roster for the first time in eight years. JC Correa is the younger brother of Carlos Correa, the Astros legend who signed with the Minnesota Twins before last season. Correa hit .309 in 105 games with high-A Asheville last season and is looking to make a name for himself in the Houston organization.

New manager Joe Thon is the son of Astros shortstop Dickie Thon, who played for Houston from 1981 to 1987. The younger Thon comes over to the Hooks from low-A Fayetteville.

Corpus Christi also has several returners from last year's squad including third baseman Will Wagner, the son of former Astros closer Billy Wager. CJ Stubbs is also back on the squad. He's the brother of former Hook and Astro Garrett Stubbs.

The Hooks are set to face Texas A&M-Kingsville in an exhibition game Tuesday with the season opener set for Whataburger Field Thursday against the Arkansas Travelers.