The ESPY Awards, ESPN's annual celebration for all things sports, was held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Danica Patrick was the host for the 26th edition of the event, the first woman to serve in that role.

And the ESPYS went to:

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma before being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

Best Female Athlete: Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Best Male Athlete: Alex Ovechkin, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as the Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup.

Best Team: Houston Astros, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series for the first time.

Congrats to our @astros on receiving the #BestTeam @ESPYS award tonight. Much deserved.#Houston is a city of champions. What our #Astros accomplished last season truly made an lasting impression not only for Houstonians, but the entire nation.#NeverSettle #EarnHistory #ESPYS — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 19, 2018

Add another one to the trophy case! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ud5mw3RF31 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 19, 2018

Best Game: The U.S. women's national hockey team's shootout victory over Canada in the gold medal game of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP in quarterbacking the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Lombardi Trophy.

Best Moment: The Minnesota Vikings' miracle win on Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the final seconds of their divisional round game against the New Orleans Saints.

Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's gold medal-winning final run in Pyeongchang.

Best Play: Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater to win the national championship for Notre Dame.

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer, who made history in winning an eighth Wimbledon title in 2017 and won the 2018 Australian Open for his 20th Grand Slam title.

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady

Best MLB player: Mike Trout

Best NHL Player: Alex Ovechkin

Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

Best NBA Player: LeBron James

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Olympian: Shaun White

Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mike Schultz

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby

Best Bowler: Rhino Page

Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic

Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe

Capital One Cup: Stanford Cardinal sports

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who has been battling cancer for the past five years.

Kelly was introduced by fellow Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Dan Marino, who were drafted in the same 1983 first round as Kelly.

Jim Kelly's words inspired us all when he received the Jimmy V Award at tonight's #ESPYS.



Consider donating to @TheVFoundation here: https://t.co/6NwFh2XdEK pic.twitter.com/qthHy4tetj — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood of the U.S. Marines, a former college football player who went on to found Team Rubicon.

Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, who were killed while protecting students in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: The "sister survivors" who spoke out against the sexual abuses of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar.

Hundreds of survivors of Nassar's abuse have come forward, and 141 were on hand in a powerful conclusion to Wednesday's award ceremony:

