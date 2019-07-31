HOUSTON — The Astros made a major move today at the trade deadline, according to ESPN. The team acquired right-hander Zack Greinke from Arizona for four prospects.

Greinke gives Houston a 1-2-3 punch in the rotation, joining Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Greinke, a former Cy Young award winner, is 10-4 this season with a 2.87 ERA.

The Astros also brought back Martin Maldonado.

The Astros acquired the veteran catcher from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Tony Kemp. The Cubs got Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals earlier in July.



The 32-year-old Maldonado has started 74 games behind the plate this year. He also spent time in Houston last year, playing 41 games for the Astros.



The 27-year-old Kemp was designated for assignment Friday. He hit .227 in 66 games for the Astros this year.

