Downtown had both the Astros and Rockets playing blocks apart at the same time Wednesday evening. However, the playoff buzz at Toyota Center reeled in a couple of 70-year-old sweethearts who rarely miss Astros games.

“We gave our (Astros) tickets to a friend, a good friend,” Mary Lou Bejorano said.

Giving up seats to the world champions’ homestand against the New York Yankees was tough, especially for Bejorano, who is a die-hard.

“That’s what she wants to be buried in is her Astros jersey,” Orlando Bejorano said of his wife. “If I’m late (to an Astros game), she says, 'I’m going to the game. I’ll be there. I’ll see you when you get to the game.'”

The couple owns season tickets for the Houston Texans, Rockets and Dynamo, too. They sometimes travel with their teams on the road. The Bejoranos insist enjoying the games together strengthens their bond.

“We met when we were 15,” Orlando Bejorano said. “(We’ve) been together 55 years. So that’s what it’s about.”

With the Rockets hosting a playoff game, no event felt more important for the couple to share together.

“Our expectation is we’re going to win 11 more (games) with the Rockets,” Orlando Bejorano said. “We have to.”

