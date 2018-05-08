LOS ANGELES (AP) - Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. left a game against the Dodgers Saturday because of right elbow discomfort.

On Sunday, the Houston Astros tweeted that they have reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list and added him to the active roster.

The Astros have reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list today and have added him to the active roster...he will take the roster spot of RHP Lance McCullers Jr., who was placed on the 10-day DL with right elbow discomfort. — Houston Astros (@astros) August 5, 2018

In a statement, the Astros said their decision to acquire Osuna was based on the information that they gathered during extensive evaluation.

"That included as much information as we could gather about the specific incident and the charges that were filed but it also included as much information as we could gather about his actions before and after the incident, as well as his personal reputation among his former teammates and coaches. The information regarding this specific incident weighed heavily on our decision but when evaluating the entirety of the information, we felt that Roberto deserved a second chance."

The Astros released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/y7ijZ3nzHw — Houston Astros (@astros) August 5, 2018

During Saturday's game, McCullers gave up two hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two before departing Saturday night.

The Astros were leading 1-0 when McCullers walked off while pointing to his right arm.

They added four runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.

McCullers was back on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since starting Game 7 of last year's World Series, when the Astros beat Los Angeles.

He had lost his previous three starts.

