HOUSTON — It’s a big honor for one of baseball’s best. The Astros Justin Verlander has been named starter for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star game in Cleveland.

For Verlander, it’s his second career start in the midsummer classic. He’s been an All-Star eight times in his sure-fire Hall of Fame career.

Verlander is 10 and 4 in 10 starts this season with a 2.98 ERA. He’s allowed just a .168 batting average for opponents, which is a Major League best.

For the Astros, this is the fifth time they’ve had a starter in the All-Star Game, following J.R. Richard (1980); Mike Scott (1987); Roger Clemens (2004); and Dallas Keuchel (2015).

