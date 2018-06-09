HOUSTON - Houston sports fans have a new favorite GIF, and it’s all thanks to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Bregman channeled James Harden Wednesday night in a postgame interview. He recreated the NBA MVP’s eye roll move after AT&T SportsNet reporter Julia Morales asked him how competitive he thinks the upcoming series with the Boston Red Sox will be.

Fans have likely seen the original eye roll dozens of times. Harden’s eye roll GIF is a classic.

So who did it better: “The Beard” or Bregman? Maybe we don’t have to pick. One fan tweeted, “two 🐐,” or “two GOATS,” meaning “greatest of all time.” Astros and Rockets fans are probably good with that answer.

