HOUSTON — GREAT NEWS! Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are expecting their first child together.
The model announced her pregnancy on Instagram Saturday morning. She posted a picture of her in Miami with the caption #PregnantinMiami.
The couple got married in Italy last year following the Astros incredible World Series victory.
I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry )
They started dating in 2014 and got engaged before the 2016 season.
