HOUSTON — GREAT NEWS! Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are expecting their first child together.

The model announced her pregnancy on Instagram Saturday morning. She posted a picture of her in Miami with the caption #PregnantinMiami.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

The couple got married in Italy last year following the Astros incredible World Series victory.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

They started dating in 2014 and got engaged before the 2016 season.

