Video: Armed Forces Bowl in Ft. Worth ends with massive brawl

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mississippi State beat No. 24 Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth Thursday, but the game may be remembered for the brawl after the game was over.
The game was on ESPN and after the final whistle blew, the sports network cut to their studio show, but quickly went back to the Amon G. Carter Stadium as tensions boiled over with pushing and shoving that led to punching and kicking.
While there had been high tensions between the teams before and during the game, it boiled over after it ended with the cameras capturing the melee for several minutes.
At one point during the brawl, Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath could be seen kicking a Tulsa player who was on the ground.
Tulsa’s Kendarin Ray had to be helped off the field. CBS Sports reports that Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery says he believes Ray suffered a concussion.
At this point, there's no word on disciplinary action and neither school has issued a statement.