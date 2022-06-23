The Texas Longhorns just got a major football commitment - and you'll recognize the name

The top overall recruit in the Class of 2023 is heading to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns just got a major football commitment.

Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legend Peyton Manning, announced his intention to play for Texas

Manning, a consensus five-star, is the top overall recruit in the Class of 2023. He's entering his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, La., where he's been a multi-year starter.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the oldest of the three Manning brothers.

Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning, was a longtime NFL starter for the Saints and a star at Ole Miss in the 1960s.

Ole Miss was among the schools Arch Manning considered, though he ultimately narrowed his list to Texas, Alabama and Georgia. Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Manning tweeted a picture of him in a Texas shirt, with the caption: "Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm."

Manning marks a major recruiting win for head coach Steve Sarkisian, who's looking to improve the program after going 5-7 in his first year in Austin. The Longhorns struggled at the quarterback position, despite Sarkisian being a quarterback specialist.

But the future appears to be brighter for Texas, as Manning will be another highly-touted quarterback on campus.