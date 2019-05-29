HOUSTON — It looks like J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai got a special engagement present from Astros star Alex Bregman on Tuesday night.

Bregman homered twice in the Astros come from behind win over the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park. But here's what makes that extra special.

When the Texans star announced his and Ohai’s engagement on Instagram, Bregman congratulated the couple. Watt responded, “@abreg_1appreciate ya AB! 2 HRs next game as a congrats will be more than enough! 😂😂”

And Bregman delivered Tuesday night with one homer off Cubs starter Jon Lester to right field in the third inning and another off the first pitch from reliever Brad Brach in the sixth, also to right field.

Kind of tough to top that.

